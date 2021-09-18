JustInvest LLC Acquires 15,220 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 178.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 265,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 138,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

APH stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

