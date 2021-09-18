JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $426.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.79 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

