JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.6% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 51,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

