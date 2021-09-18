JustInvest LLC Buys 2,184 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in KLA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 226.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $369.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

