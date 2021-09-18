JustInvest LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

