JustInvest LLC Buys 4,249 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

