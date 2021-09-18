JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,810 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

