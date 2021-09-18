JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

