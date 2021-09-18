JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.