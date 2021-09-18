JustInvest LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 276.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $59,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

