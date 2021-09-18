JustInvest LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

