JustInvest LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 543,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 1,794.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Southern by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 43.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

