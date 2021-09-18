JustInvest LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $255.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.16. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

