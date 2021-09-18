JustInvest LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $859.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $792.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

