JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,634,000 after purchasing an additional 215,602 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

