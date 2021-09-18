JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

