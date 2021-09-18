JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

