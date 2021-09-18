JustInvest LLC Purchases 5,072 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

