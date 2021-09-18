JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

