JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

