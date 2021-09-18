K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.09

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.09 and traded as low as C$39.48. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$40.08, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.09. The stock has a market cap of C$427.93 million and a P/E ratio of 40.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

