Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in August

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KXIN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

KXIN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 435,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,172. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

