Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.79 and its 200-day moving average is $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.