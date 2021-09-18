Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KAOOY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. KAO has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

