KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0072

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $39.10 million and $63.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005925 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058952 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

