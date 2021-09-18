KARMA (KARMA) Reaches One Day Volume of $63.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and $63.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005925 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058952 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

