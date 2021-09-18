Kava.io Market Cap Tops $573.99 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $573.99 million and approximately $119.51 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00012954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.25 or 0.00499942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 144,922,852 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

