KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KBCSY stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

