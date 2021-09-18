Keep Network Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Keep Network has a market cap of $271.36 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

