Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96. The stock has a market cap of C$159.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.24. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

