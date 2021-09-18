Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96. The stock has a market cap of C$159.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.24. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50.
