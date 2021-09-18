Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB opened at $19.80 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.