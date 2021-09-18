Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $427.35

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 427.35 ($5.58) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.64), with a volume of 264,307 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.35. The firm has a market cap of £474.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

