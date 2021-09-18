Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

