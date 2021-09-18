KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,719.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $971,912.38 and $2,719.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00174405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.26 or 0.07065790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.74 or 0.99673211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.00861165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

