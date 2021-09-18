KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 7% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $3,424.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00175819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.07242660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,511.58 or 0.99814427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00851745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

