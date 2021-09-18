Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $283.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.32 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

