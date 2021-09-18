Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 594,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

