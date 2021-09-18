Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $156.27 million and $3.83 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00147130 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00123407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00174170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013134 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

