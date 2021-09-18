Kind Ads Token (KIND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $115.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $230,947.70 and approximately $115.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

