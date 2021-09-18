King DAG Hits Market Capitalization of $17.87 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $26,352.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00131336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

