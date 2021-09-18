Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Up 24.8% This Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $313,403.52 and $428,589.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00123312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00175196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.32 or 0.07135021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.06 or 0.99815043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00847409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.