Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend payment by 1,691.4% over the last three years.
Shares of KL opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
About Kirkland Lake Gold
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.