KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

