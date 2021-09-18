Klaytn Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.97 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $92.97 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00121066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00174697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.59 or 0.07127602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,060.17 or 0.99852809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.00862808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,674,689,939 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,569,381 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

