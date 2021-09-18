Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.10 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $110.10 million and $2.93 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

