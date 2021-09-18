Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,941.94 and approximately $23.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

