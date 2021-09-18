Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.