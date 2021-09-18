KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 242,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,568,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE KNOP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $596.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

