Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $136.46 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $136.46 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00288718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00138482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00196504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001072 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003253 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,899,131 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

