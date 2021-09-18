Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $137.92 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $137.92 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00287935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00139305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00197767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,891,738 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

